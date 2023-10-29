Lady Gaga says fame is ‘isolating’ and ‘psychologically challenging’

The documentary will give fans an insight into the star’s life, her struggle living with chronic pain illness fibromyalgia, and her close relationship with her family.She said that she was very happy with how the creative process of the film had been handled but also admitted that the film made her feel “sadness” and “vulnerable.”“I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable.

But what struck me the most was the film’s authenticity” in the way Chris, the director, chose to show my lowest lows (and) my highest highs.”The singer said that even though she knows she was born to be a star, she finds fame to be an “unnatural” and “isolating” experience.

“I’m most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be. It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you’re viewed by people.Lady Gaga only recently admitted that she was struggling from chronic pain illness fibromyalgia.benn badgley headtopics.com

Season two of You is going to be even more horrifying than the first, if the book is anything to go byDaniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningStrictly’s Dianne Buswell shares real reason she was in tears on show with Bobby Brazier

Lady Gaga has finally released a statement about R. KellyGaga famously worked with him back in 2013 - 13 years after he was first accused of sexual assault on minors - for the song 'Do What You Want'. Read more ⮕

Lady Gaga just proposed to herself for Valentine’s Day and yeah, sameWell, if no one else will, what's a gal to do? Read more ⮕

Kerry and C&C cushion weak updates by waving cash as Irish share buybacks near €4bnJoe Brennan: this year has seen a marked pick-up in such activity by Irish companies Read more ⮕

Anne Hathaway and Blake Lively share empowering words about baby weightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Google parent’s share price tanks but is reaction to earnings results overdone?Alphabet tanked 9.5% after reporting earnings to suffer its worst one-day share price hit since March 2020 Read more ⮕

Friends fans share heartbreaking Joey image in tribute to Matthew PerryFriends fans have shared a heartbreaking image of the character Joey in tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕