Lady Gaga says fame is ‘isolating’ and ‘psychologically challenging’

The documentary will give fans an insight into the star’s life, her struggle living with chronic pain illness fibromyalgia, and her close relationship with her family.She said that she was very happy with how the creative process of the film had been handled but also admitted that the film made her feel “sadness” and “vulnerable.”“I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable.
But what struck me the most was the film’s authenticity” in the way Chris, the director, chose to show my lowest lows (and) my highest highs.”The singer said that even though she knows she was born to be a star, she finds fame to be an “unnatural” and “isolating” experience.
“I’m most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be. It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you’re viewed by people.Lady Gaga only recently admitted that she was struggling from chronic pain illness fibromyalgia.benn badgley headtopics.com
