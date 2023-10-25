La Vila International Rugby Cup: A Second Chance for Non-World Cup Teams

THE WORLD CUP finished three weeks ago, but it wasn’t the end of Test rugby for 2023. Today sees the second and final weekend of La Vila International Rugby Cup taking place in Villajoyosa on the southeast coast of Spain. Funded by World Rugby, the competition involves the hosts, USA , Canada , and Brazil – four of the best teams who didn’t qualify for the World Cup . Two Test matches to end the year have been welcome for these nations, who have recently been given renewed encouragement.

Next time around, the World Cup will involve 24 teams rather than 20, so they will have big ambitions of featuring in Australia in 2027. The fact that the new Nations Championship will kick off in 2026 is further motivation for nations such as Brazil , who will be doing everything in their power to earn a spot in the 12-team second division. So while some countries outside the traditional elite have big concerns about the advent of the Nations Championship , the Brazil ians see it as a huge opportunit





