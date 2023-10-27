La Ciociara review: The audience roars its approval as the curtain falls on this seat-shiftingly vivid opera

The 69-year-old Italian composer Marco Tutino is a man who wants to reconnect with his country’s glorious operatic past. It is a past that, for most of us, ended with Puccini’s unfinished Turandot in 1924. Tutino has something of a golden-age perspective in his approach to singing and dramaturgy, and the golden age for him seems to be the period of verismo.
It is a harrowing story about a mother and daughter escaping from second World War Rome to the country and experiencing violence, deceit and rape along the way. Rosetta Cucchi’s direction pulls no punches in her response to Tutino’s highly cinematic music; the period sets by Tiziano Santi and costumes by Claudia Pernigotti fully support her dark vision.
The characterisation of the two leads – the mezzo-soprano Na’ama Goldman as the fraught and overburdened mother Cesira, and the soprano Jade Phoenix as the daughter Rosetta, who transforms from innocent child into violated young woman – is superb. The performances are uncomfortably, seat-shiftingly vivid as the singers take us on a journey in which their experience of men is mostly violent, and often life threatening. headtopics.com
Conor Prendiville (Pasquale Sciortino), Leonardo Caimi (Michele), Na'ama Goldman (Cesira), Jade Phoenix (Rosetta), Erin Fflur (Maria Sciortino) and Alexander Kiechle (Fedor Von Bock) in La Ciociara. Photograph: Clive Barda/ArenaPAL
In the pit, Francesco Cilluffo whips up a storm in Tutino’s flamboyant score, even managing to make some moments of water-treading, minimalist patterning sound plausible, and the chorus, trained by Andrew Synnott, has the presence of an independent character. The audience roars its approval as the curtain falls. headtopics.com
