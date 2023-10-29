Kylie Jenner To Buy €2.7m Mansion In Hollywood… Aged 17

claiming that she is about to sign a deal to buy a 4,900 square foot house in an exclusive gated community in Calabasas.

The property is located close to the homes of sisters Kourtney and Khloe and includes five bedrooms, large kitchen, outdoor pool and its own home theatre. As she is still underage, mother Kris Jenner is understood to be facilitating the sale but the home will be bought with money that Kylie had earned from her appearances on the reality show and endorsements.FashionTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

Travis Scott has FINALLY addressed his relationship status with Kylie JennerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kylie Jenner’s designer has been accused of copying Rihanna’s outfitThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Money Can’t Buy You Love But It Can Buy You Photographs…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Meteor Choice Music Prize Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Mansion House EventThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bruce And Kris Jenner File For Divorce After 23 Years Of MarriageThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kimye Ask Friends Not To Buy Their Baby Gifts But To Make DonationsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕