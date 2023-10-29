Kylie Jenner’s designer has been accused of copying Rihanna’s outfit

However, people quickly started to notice that the jumpsuit Kylie wore looked quite like one Rihanna wore to the MTV VMAs in 2016.

Everyone's asking who wore it better?? We think Limpasse slayed Rihanna's Custom Made Green Fringe Jumpsuit!! Riri is a Slay Queen! Still a best seller link in bio @limpasseboutique #limpasseboutique#limpasse#rihanna#jumpsuit#fringe#bloggers#fashionbloggers#custom#sexy#design#designers#slayqueen#celeb#celrbrities#nyc#Paris#dubai#shop#shopping#fashion#kyliejenner#super#dress#woman#insta#instafashion#fashionista#abdulsallObviously stars often end up with similar looks which might cause a...

They are calling for The Doll House to cease and desist from exploiting any clothing designs from L’Impasse and remove all images of the design. While the L’Impasse boutique is accusing The Doll House of stealing their design, it is important to point out that the white Kylie version of the design appeared on Instagram in February of last year. This was long before it Rihanna’s version appeared on social media. headtopics.com

Love … #limitededition #musthave #thedollshouse #fashion #nude #white #lace #madeinstore @karlcollins1 @reubenwoodcreatives Online Tomorrow xBaby namesMoviesTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

Travis Scott has FINALLY addressed his relationship status with Kylie JennerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kendall Jenner Rocks Risqué Outfit at Cannes Film FestivalThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Travis Scott has FINALLY addressed his relationship status with Kylie JennerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Aziz Ansari addresses sexual misconduct allegation during new showThe comedian was accused of pressuring a woman into sex in 2017. Read more ⮕

Olivia Palermo wore this gorgeous Topshop outfit to WimbledonOlivia Palermo wore this gorgeous Topshop outfit to Wimbledon and we're absolutely loving the fab cream tailored two-piece. Read more ⮕