Kylian Mbappe's plan is clear after losing Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi

Messi's side defeated France on penalties to win the tournament in Qatar. The game could've gone either way, with Mbappe becoming just the second man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Had France won, Mbappe would've probably bagged the Ballon d'Or.

Despite missing out again this year, Mbappe will keep on trying to win the Ballon d'Or. The Paris Saint-Germain star, who won the World Cup in 2018, has previously described the Ballon d'Or as his "Holy Grail" - even though he's never won the Champions League.

Mbappe spoke to France Football, the organisers of the Ballon d'Or, about the prize last year. He said: "In the face of this glistening trophy we all become kids again. We all watch this ceremony with the players arriving on the red carpet thinking 'One day it'll be me.'

"I'm sure many dream of those moments, imagining the stress of waiting for the rankings to be revealed, sitting next to the greatest players on the planet... the Ballon d'Or awakens our childhood dreams in us. We can win titles, and other awards, but this is the Holy Grail."

Mbappe was widely expected to lose this year's Ballon d'Or vote after Messi's World Cup triumph and was gracious in defeat. He wrote on Instagram after Messi's win was confirmed: "Congratulations Leo for your award. You deserve it."Messi, who played alongside Mbappe at PSG before joining Miami in July, paid tribute to Mbappe and other the runners-up, including fourth-placed Kevin De Bruyne.

