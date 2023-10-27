Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.Advertisement Which Irish player has been nominated for World Rugby Men's Try of the Year? INPHO Garry Ringrose INPHO Hugo Keenan

Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa What Meath great was added to the county's senior football coaching team this week? INPHO Brian Stafford John McDermott INPHO Handre Pollard INPHO Siya Kolisi What did Gavin Bazunu do in injury-time of Southampton's game against Preston? INPHO Helped force an equaliser with a header Was shown a red card

Seventh Third The All Blacks have made one change for the Rugby World Cup final. Who is brought in to start? INPHO Dalton Papali'i INPHO Anton Lienert-Brown Andre Onana Bruno Fernandes Who won their first Clare senior hurling title in 15 years last weekend? INPHO Sixmilebridge Ballyea headtopics.com

