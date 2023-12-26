Knights of St Columbanus Serve Christmas Dinner to Homeless and Families in Need

More than 200 volunteers assist more than 550 guests at 99th meal event run by Knights of St Columbanus at Dublin venue. Volunteer Fernanda Power dancing with guests at the Knights of St Columbanus Christmas Day dinner at the RDS, Dublin. “This is what it’s all about,” said James Byrne, gesturing around him inside the RDS on Christmas Day as hundreds of people gathered around the hall, eating Christmas dinner and listening to a live band.

More than 200 volunteers cheerfully served a sit-in meal to homeless people, families in need and people who may have otherwise spent the day alone, at the 99th homeless meal event run by the Knights of St Columbanus. “I come here every year. I just love the atmosphere, it’s great. I come to meet friends and different people of lots of cultures, religions, sexualities. We are all here to meet people and treat people as we want to be treated,” Byrne said. Michael McCabe (behind) with James and Maria Byrne with their mother Kathleen at the Knights of St Columbanus Christmas Day dinner in the RDS





