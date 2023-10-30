Knifeman guilty of robbing cyclist Mark Cavendish and wife in terrifying raid

Jo Jobson has been found guilty of robbing Olympic medal-winning cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife, Peta Todd.

Prosecutor Edward Renvoize told the Crown Court last week that an armed gang including Jobson took two high-value Richard Mille watches which were worth a total of £700,000. The raid took place at around 2:30am two years ago while the Cavendish and his wife's children were at home.

Jobson was the third man wanted by police and he handed himself in at Chelmsford Police Station in June of this year. It came 18 months after police first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect. headtopics.com

Cavendish, who hails from the Isle of Man, is the all-time joint record holder for Tour de France stage wins. The 38-year-old, who broke his collarbone on the eighth stage of this year's Tour, is aiming to pass the 34 also won by Belgian icon Eddy Merckx during the 2024 event.

He added in a video posted on the team's social media channels: "So here we are - just one more year. Obviously it wasn't the finish I hoped for, crashing at the Tour de France, but it is what it is.

