Kirsty Wark Entertains Women at The Gloss Gala Event

Scottish journalist Kirsty Wark, who will step down from BBC Newsnight after the next UK election, entertained an audience of women at The Gloss gala event. She praised the power and sisterhood of the 1,600 women attendees and encouraged them to be allies and mentors to each other. Wark also mentioned her 30th anniversary presenting Newsnight and her experience with a notoriously reluctant male interviewee.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.