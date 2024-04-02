Kinahan cartel target James 'Mago' Gately's extension subject of Criminal Assets Bureau battle

These are the images of the extension ‘the size of a two storey apartment’ that Kinahan cartel target James ‘Mago’ Gately claimed his pal and his late dad helped him build practically for free. The 59 square metre extension and Gately’s two storey family home in Dublin’s Glin Drive in Coolock, as well as a VW Golf and a ladies Rolex watch are the subject of a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) battle against Gately and his partner Charlene Lam.

The CAB’s case against Gately and Lam for Section 3 orders allowing it to seize their family home which the CAB say they spent €440,000 on an extension and extensive renovations on the existing home, a VW Golf TSI and a ladies Rolex watch worth €4,400 - which the CAB claim are all derived from proceeds of crime. READ MORE - James 'Mago' Gately tied to three murders in CAB battle over Coolock home The court previously heard both respondents are “hotly contesting” the application by CAB to seize the asset

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James 'Mago' Gately tied to three murders in CAB battle over Coolock homeThe affidavit opened in the High Court on Wednesday alleges Gately is “a leading and prominent member of the Hutch Organised Crime Gang involved in armed robberies and the importation of controlled drugs'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Pictured: James ‘Mago’ Gately’s extension and the house CAB want to seizeExclusive: A judgement on whether the property was refurbished and the extension was built with the proceeds of crime is due later this year after a High Court hearing two weeks ago

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

The pursuit of the Kinahan cartel leader: could Daniel Kinahan finally face trial in Ireland?In the News podcast: How likely is it that the leader of the Kinahan cartel will end up in Garda handcuffs?

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Judge to rule on Cab application against alleged Hutch gang associate and partnerJames ‘Mago’ Gately has not worked since 2015 because of threats and attempts on his life, court hears

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Keith Duffy marks birthday of Stephen Gately on St Patrick's DayStephen died suddenly in 2009 while on holiday with his partner in Mallorca, Spain.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Christy Kinahan establishes himself as top restaurant reviewer despite US bountyThe Dapper Don has been laughing at law enforcement agencies while rating and slating restaurants and bars from Dubai to South Africa despite a global manhunt for him

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »