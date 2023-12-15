Kinahan Cartel Mobster Liam Byrne Charged with 13 Offences

Kinahan cartel mobster Liam Byrne is facing up to life in prison - after being charged with 13 offences, we can reveal. The Irish Mirror has established that Byrne (42) now faces a total of 12 firearms related charges - and a further charge of perverting the course of justice - something which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in the UK.

The full details of all the charges have only now emerged - after Byrne appeared before a hearing of Westminster Magistrates Court in a surprise appearance on Wednesday - following his extradition from Spain by elite officers of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA





