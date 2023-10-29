Kimye Ask Friends Not To Buy Their Baby Gifts But To Make Donations

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are due their first baby in July of this year but rather than receiving a tonne of presents from their celebrity friends, they have asked the A-Listers to donate to a children’s hospital in Chicago.
Kimye know that their baby is going to have access to pretty much everything a child could possibly need so they have made this plea to friends for when their baby arrives, according to TMZ. The hospital they are requesting donations to be made to is Lurie Children’s Hospital, which is near to where West grew up.Rumours are still circling as to whether the couple plan to wed before the arrival of their bundle of joy, but nothing has been confirmed by their reps.
We feel sorry for the poor child in this whole thing. Mommy and Daddy will still continue to receive free stuff, but not for you, my friend. Not for you.