Kimmage three-bed offers fresh and timeless interior for €590,000

It was the long back garden and how central the three-bed terrace is between Dublin city centre and their old stomping ground in Rathmines that first attracted the owners. After they had secured it, an eight-month renovation began with the help of an uncle, who is a builder, and an aunt.

The house has been finished to an immaculate standard with crisp white walls, classic wooden finishes and new flooring throughout, likely to suit a multitude of tastes. The midterrace home, extending to 92sq m (990sq ft), is now on the market through Mullery O’Gara, seeking €590,000, as the couple have decided to move to an area closer to family.

At the end of the hall is the extremely well-executed kitchen-diner. It’s a welcoming bright space with plenty of light from two windows in the kitchen and a big sliding door out to the back garden off the dining area. The kitchen has a timeless design with a bespoke fitout consisting of white wooden units and a hardwood countertop. A super functional island/breakfast bar adds more storage and seating space and is the perfect spot to perch and to chat to whoever is working away in the kitchen.

The dining area offers plenty of space for a large table and the space feels even bigger when the weather allows you to slide open the glazed door on to the patio portion of the back garden. Beyond the patio the garden is laid in lawn with shrubs around the perimeter, with a second patio to the rear, with a colourful hand-painted mural adding a bit of fun to the space. At the end of the garden, an old garage, with a corrugated-steel facade, has been turned into a music studio.

