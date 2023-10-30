Kim Kardashian’s Make-Up Artist Reveals The Secret Behind Her Awards Night Look

Mario Dedivanovic posted the snaps to his Instagram to show how he gave Kim the ultimate Grammy Awards look, including what products he used.

The popular make-up artist reportedly blended Anastasia Beverly Hill Eyeshadows to create the perfect eye look, coupled with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz and a Tom Ford lipgloss.

