HEAD TOPICS

Kim Kardashian’s Make-Up Artist Reveals The Secret Behind Her Awards Night Look

 / Source: Herdotie

The website for Irish women

Source

Herdotie

Mario Dedivanovic posted the snaps to his Instagram to show how he gave Kim the ultimate Grammy Awards look, including what products he used.

The popular make-up artist reportedly blended Anastasia Beverly Hill Eyeshadows to create the perfect eye look, coupled with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz and a Tom Ford lipgloss.

Ireland Headlines

Read more:Herdotie »

Kim Kardashian hits back at claims she partied while Saint was in hospitalThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian shares first family picture since birth of baby ChicagoThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian has six toes on private island with close inner circleKim Kardashian has six toes on private island with close inner circle Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are trolling Kanye on Twitter and it’s GASThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kidsKim Kardashian has opened up about the difficulties she’s facing as a single parent following her split from ex-husband, Kanye West. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian Goes “Without Makeup” For Latest Magazine CoverThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕