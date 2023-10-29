Kim Kardashian opens up about her struggles with balancing work, family and four kids

“It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you”, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West – and Kim recently spoke candidly about the struggles she’s facing as she navigates parenting alone.

While she does have additional help from nannies and a chef in the house to cook for the family, she said juggling their lives is still a lot to handle because despite the assistance, “your kids only want you”.In an episode of The Kardashians, Kim said: “I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent and I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting and, I mean I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say.

Speaking to Jay Shetty, the 43-year-old explained that single-parenting has taught her the most about herself. Kim went on to say that preparing all four for bedtime is one of the most difficult parts of the day because they all want to go to sleep at the same time.

Separately, on her reality show she explained that: “The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have.“It’s all about family and enjoying these moments.In a very relatable confessional, Kim then said: “I’m raising four kids and I split my time with my work, my family, my four kids, and I want to make sure my kids have 90 per cent of that,” she said.

