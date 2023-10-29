Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are trolling Kanye on Twitter and it’s GAS

For those of you that don’t know, Kanye West has made his triumphant return to Twitter, and users are living for his very on-brand, very bizarre tweets about creativity and vision.

Yeezy is back and while many of his tweets are getting their usual amount of eye-rolls, one person we didn’t expect to give him shade was his wife.“Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” Kanye tweeted yesterday which left Kim wondering, “Wait… everything?”Kim’s joke about her hubby wanting to get rid of her had everyone on Twitter in hysterics and from there it spiralled.“I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need,” Teigen tweeted.

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.Unfortunately, however, it wasn’t long before Kim attracted her own trolls as some Twitter users began to criticise Kim for joking about taking her children away from Kanye. headtopics.com

