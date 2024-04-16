Kilsaran Launches First Electric Concrete Trucks in Ireland and UK

Kilsaran , a major player in Ireland 's construction industry, has announced the launch of two new electric concrete trucks .

Ken Mulkerrins, Group Head of Innovation & Sustainability at Kilsaran, said the trucks have 5 batteries each and they have a range of about 300 kilometres per charge, depending on the weight that they are carrying. The group manufactures and supplies ready-mix concrete, concrete blocks and other building materials. Cement is one of the most utilised material on Earth and its production accounts for as much as 7% of global CO2 emissions.

