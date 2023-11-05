Killian Phillips scores vital goal after receiving abuse for Remembrance Day stance

Killian Phillips scored a vital goal for Wycombe Wanderers just days after receiving abuse from fans for his Remembrance Day stance. The Ireland U21 International caused a stir last week when he stood away from his teammates as they huddled together during a moments silence to remember fallen soldiers. The former Drogheda United star's stance caused a stir amongst Wanderers fans, with many feeling the youngster had behaved in a disrespectful manner.

Phillips silenced the doubter's on Saturday however when he opened the scoring with a crisp half-volley finish in Wycombe's 2-1 win over Bradford City in the first round of the FA Cup. While Phillips' stance last week drew some criticism, the Dubliner was also praised by many fans for staying true to his beliefs

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Killian Phillips scores days after receiving abuse over Remembrance Day stanceThe Dubliner caused a stir last week when he stood away from his players during a moment of silence remembering fallen British soldiers.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

THE42_İE: Waterford beat Cobh Ramblers in extra-time to set up promotion/relegation decider with Cork CityWaterford skipper Giles Phillips headed his side into a decider with Richie Holland’s Leesiders.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

THEGLOSSMAG: One City, One Day: How To Spend 24 Hours In RomeIf you happen to find yourself with only 24 hours to explore this magnificent city, don't fret, just follow our lead ...

Source: TheGlossMag | Read more »

BUSİNESSPOSTHQ: – Pat Kenny swipes at RTÉ as broadcasting veterans fret over futureKillian Woods had a front-row seat for a media event where the national broadcaster’s dirty laundry was aired

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: 'I was sleeping 15 hours a day' Andy Cole opens up on his terrifying illnessThe Manchester United legend appeared on tonight's Late Late Show.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

NEWSTALKFM: Ashling Murphy Murder Trial: Here's what happened on Day 13Today, Jozef Puska told the court that he was stabbed by a man who then went on to attack Ashling Murphy.

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more »