Killian Phillips scores vital goal after receiving abuse for Remembrance Day stance

Killian Phillips scored a vital goal for Wycombe Wanderers just days after receiving abuse from fans for his Remembrance Day stance. The Ireland U21 International caused a stir last week when he stood away from his teammates as they huddled together during a moments silence to remember fallen soldiers. The former Drogheda United star's stance caused a stir amongst Wanderers fans, with many feeling the youngster had behaved in a disrespectful manner.
Phillips silenced the doubter's on Saturday however when he opened the scoring with a crisp half-volley finish in Wycombe's 2-1 win over Bradford City in the first round of the FA Cup. While Phillips' stance last week drew some criticism, the Dubliner was also praised by many fans for staying true to his beliefs
Ireland Headlines
