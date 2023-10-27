Kilkenny father-of-three killed in car accident in the US

The father-of-three, who was originally from Ballyline, Callan and Rossane, Cloneen, Co Tipperary, is survived by his wife Elizabeth, and his daughters Ciara, Ava and Saoirse.Mr Maher’s former secondary school Callan CBS paid tribute to Mr Maher. In a statement the school said: "(We) would like to sympathise with the family of our past pupil Laurence Maher, who has died in the US. Ar dheis Dé a anam uasal."Details on rip.

"His loving parents Larry and Marie, sisters Breda (Kelly), Sinead (O’Shea) and Siobhán (Carrigan), grandfather Mickey Holden, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, parents-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, the extended Maher and Veroneau families and a wide circle of friends."

One mourner who paid their condolences on the funeral website extended the Maher and Holden families their "deepest sympathy" on the loss of a "beloved husband, father, son and brother so suddenly. Our thoughts are with you all at this time. Suaimhneas sioraí dá anam". headtopics.com

Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

New plan to halve Kilkenny carbon emissions by 2030Civic leaders in Kilkenny have launched a plan which aims to help the area reduce carbon emissions by more than half by 2030 and make the city and county more liveable and sustainable. Read more ⮕

Three Sisters Have Received Over £75,000 Worth Of Gifts Thanks To Their SelfiesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Jamie McGrath targeting three points against unbeaten PAOK with AberdeenBarry Robson's side have taken one point from their opening two games in the Conference League Read more ⮕

Three killed, nine injured following mass shooting in Los AngelesThe incident occurred at a house in Long Beach, Los Angeles today. Read more ⮕

46-year-old man charged with the murder of Valerie French Kilroy in Co MayoThe mother-of-three was found dead in her home on Friday. Read more ⮕

Eight arrests after firearms, drugs and cash seized during organised crime operationFive men and three women held after searches in Limerick, Cork and Clare Read more ⮕