Kildare girl, 4, drowned in Marbella pool after ‘falling in’

It’s thought the child, who was from Straffan in Co Kildare, was playing in a small plastic paddling pool but that she managed to get out and fell into the bigger pool.Local police were first to arrive and used a defibrillator on the girl.

Paramedics also attended the scene but were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene, reports The incident took place at around 10.30am local time last Saturday morning in a private rented villa close to the Golden Mile area between between Marbella and Puerto Banus.They were on a family holiday in the Spanish resort town.

The girl's other mother has flown out to Spain to assist in the arrangements of having the body flown home to Ireland.

