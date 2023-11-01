Kildare-based SeaChange acquired by US company NFP

SeaChange was founded by Ger Cummins in 2005. The business delivers safety management solutions to its clients. The Kildare company employs 25 people and partners with their 300 clients across Ireland, Europe and the United States.
The move follows a string of acquisitions by NFP in Ireland in recent years including HMP Insurance, Aiken Insurances and Resure as part of the ongoing consolidation in the Irish insurance market.
