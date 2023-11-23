Kilcormac Killoughey Hurling Team's Journey of Resilience

Nobody would ever be as crass to say that the hurling team of Kilcormac Killoughey is providing a chink of light during one of their darkest chapters in the history of the area. Only now, the magnitude of what happened on that cursed day last January, following the sentencing of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murphy, is settling into some context. The small details are the ones that break your heart.

During the trial it was revealed that while running along the canal path in Tullamore, Ms Murphy was wearing a light navy jacket, bottoms, and the jersey of her camogie club, Kilcormac Killoughey. As much as she was famed for her ability to play music, camogie, and her club, were more of her several enduring passions. This season, after defeats in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 finals, the club won the Offaly senior hurling championship. They have been a team on a mission since. This Saturday, they stand one game away from reaching the Leinster final for the fourth time, hoping to add to their one provincial title in 201





Naas, Na Fianna, and Kilcormac-Killoughey march on to Leinster semisThe Kildare, Dublin and Offaly champions will be joined by Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels in the last four.

The novel case of the GAA seeking to promote hurling, by not playing hurlingThe proposal set to go in front of Congress threatens to be one of the most destructive things to ever happen to hurling.

2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team AnnouncedThe 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling team features 12 players from All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny, with the Cats' Eoin Cody picking up a first award. Champions Limerick, as was the case in 2022, occupy seven positions on the side, while Kilkenny's five is one more than last year. Clare duo John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell and Conor Whelan of Galway round out the XV, a selection that sees Kilkenny sharpshooter TJ Reid win his seventh All-Star. The PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees are the Limerick trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork) are nominated in the Young Hurler of the Year category. The All-Star ceremony will take place on Friday at the RDS in Dublin, where the football team of the year will be announced.

‘There was never any stage when I questioned myself’ - Pauric Mahony at peace with retirement decisionFormer Waterford captain called it a day in intercounty hurling last January despite being just 30

Leinster GAA release fixture details for next summer’s intercounty hurling championshipFinalists of past two years Galway and Kilkenny to meet in round two in Galway

St Thomas' equal record in winning sixth Galway hurling title in-a-rowEanna Burke hit 2-2 from play as they downed previous outright record holders Turloughmore.

