Kilcormac Killoughey Hurling Team's Journey of Resilience

Nobody would ever be as crass to say that the hurling team of Kilcormac Killoughey is providing a chink of light during one of their darkest chapters in the history of the area. Only now, the magnitude of what happened on that cursed day last January, following the sentencing of Jozef Puska for the murder of Ashling Murphy, is settling into some context. The small details are the ones that break your heart.
During the trial it was revealed that while running along the canal path in Tullamore, Ms Murphy was wearing a light navy jacket, bottoms, and the jersey of her camogie club, Kilcormac Killoughey. As much as she was famed for her ability to play music, camogie, and her club, were more of her several enduring passions. This season, after defeats in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 finals, the club won the Offaly senior hurling championship. They have been a team on a mission since. This Saturday, they stand one game away from reaching the Leinster final for the fourth time, hoping to add to their one provincial title in 201
