Kiladangan's golden generation land second Tipp hurling crown after replay

KILADANGAN’S GOLDEN GENERATION have their second Tipperary SHC title as they banished their replay demons with a one-point victory over Thurles Sarsfields.

Kiladangan’s 17 wides looked set to sink their ambitions for much of the hour but they found the target when it mattered most, with Seán Hayes’s 56th-minute goal the winning score. Alan Flynn lifted the Dan Breen Cup and his side will now embark on a first Munster Championship campaign with a home semi-final against Clare champions Clonlara.Sars’ lack of goal threat? Paddy Creedon’s place in the starting team? Both were dismissed within three minutes when Creedon placed the sliotar perfectly inside the far post from an acute angle.

Patrick McCormack saved brilliantly from Hayes’s next goal chance, reading the bounce shot back across goal. A four-point burst gave Kiladangan their first lead since the first score, with Connors launching two long-range missiles between the posts. headtopics.com

But a pair of Aidan McCormack points from play settled Sars and they pushed on with five on the trot, including three more from McCormack (two frees). 1-16 to 0-15 now.

