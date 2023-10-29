Kiladangan banish replay demons with narrow victory over Thurles Sarsfields

Kiladangan’s golden generation have their second Tipperary SHC title as they banished their replay demons with a one-point victory over Thurles Sarsfields.

And this one means all the more as it’s the first time they get to celebrate with the whole parish, having made their breakthrough during the 2020 Covid championship.“While there was a small number of family here three years ago, the full parish was here today and it’s just brilliant for them,” said manager John O’Meara.

“One of the big plusses that they would’ve had this year was they had very few guys involved with Tipp. “With the exception of Barry (Hogan) and James (Quigley) early in the year, the majority of lads were training the whole time.Kiladangan lost a final replay to Kilruane MacDonaghs last year and they made life difficult for themselves again on Sunday. Their 17 wides looked set to sink their challenge but they found the target when it mattered most. headtopics.com

Man of the match Willie Connors came up with three huge points to turn the game and Seán Hayes’s 56th-minute goal proved the winning score. Sars hit back with a pair of Aidan McCormack frees in stoppage time but Ronan Maher’s long-range equaliser attempt was pulled wide.

It heaped more replay pain on Thurles, who are managed by Pádraic Maher. They lost the 2021 final in a replay and just last Saturday, half of their squad were involved in a premier intermediate replay defeat to Lorrha-Dorrha. headtopics.com

McCormack’s perfect accuracy kept Sars motoring with 13 points from 13 shots and Paddy Creedon contributed 1-3 but they only had four scorers in all. Kiladangan: B Seymour 0-9 (6f); S Hayes 1-1; T Gallagher, W Connors 0-3 each; D McGrath 0-2; J Gallagher, D O’Meara, P Flynn 0-1 each.Get the latest sports headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts.

Kiladangan's golden generation land second Tipp hurling crown after replayThey were one-point winners over Thurles Sarsfields. Read more ⮕

Flooding destroyed a lot, but not Sarsfields’ community spiritThose involved with the champion hurling club, which was badly damaged in Storm Babet earlier this month, are determined to bounce back Read more ⮕

Kiladangan's golden generation land second Tipp hurling crown after replayThey were one-point winners over Thurles Sarsfields. Read more ⮕

Flooding destroyed a lot, but not Sarsfields’ community spiritThose involved with the champion hurling club, which was badly damaged in Storm Babet earlier this month, are determined to bounce back Read more ⮕

GAA club previews: Last busy weekend for county finals sees big matches in both codesAll-Ireland champions Ballyhale chase a sixth successive title in Kilkenny while a third successive Tipp final goes to a replay Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry could never shake off Chandler Bing or his demonsFriends actor, who died aged 54 in apparent drowning, was victim of demons far more pernicious than typecasting Read more ⮕