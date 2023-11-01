Kids’ camp in prison aims to restore family bonds before dads’ release

During the two-day camp the children and their fathers engaged in comic book workshops, cookery classes, Halloween mask making and other activities. Staff from Arklow Library assisted with the activities.

The goal, he said, was to strengthen family ties and reduce anxiety about offenders being released back into normal society. Inmates are often concerned about their children finding out they were in prison, Mr Donohue said, with some families telling them their parent was working abroad.

In some cases, he added, prisoners were nervous about returning back to the family. In others, families were worried about having the father back in the house. The camp, along with the prison’s parenting course, tries to reduce these fears. As a bonus, Mr Donohue said, the child’s mother gets a break for a few days.

“By providing a supportive environment where families can spend quality time together, we aim to create lasting memories and foster hope for a brighter future,” she said.

