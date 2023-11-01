Key Department of Health posts lie vacant despite Covid-19 pandemic warnings

Two of the four deputy chief medical officer (CMO) posts are currently vacant, the department has confirmed. An advertisement seeking expressions of interest within the Health Service Executive yielded no applications.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Ronan Glynn, one of the deputy CMOs in the department, played a high-profile role in co-ordinating the State’s response to the crisis, but he left his post to work in the private sector in mid-2022.Sharon Martens’s story finally heard as family waits to learn its fate
The posts have become less attractive since 2021, when public-health doctors won the right to be graded as public service-only consultants. Those who were upgraded moved from a maximum salary of €116,000 to a minimum entry-grade consultant rate of €145,000.
The department has made a business case for improved salary scale for the posts to the Department of Public Expenditure, but as yet no agreement has been reached on the issue. “In that regard, the Department of Health is engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure with a view to conducting a review of the deputy CMO salary scale to ensure its continued competitiveness.”
The group, chaired by Prof Hugh Brady of Imperial College London, said the Covid-19 pandemic provided a “stark reminder” of the importance of public health. In a report, it pointed out that Ireland now faces a host of significant public-health challenges and urged the Government to “go further” in reforming the public-health system.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕