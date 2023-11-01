Kerry will be without midfielder Jack Barry for the 2024 season

Having played in his club Na Gaeil’s win over Kerins O’Rahillys last weekend that ensured their senior status while sending the Strand Road outfit and reigning Munster club champions to the intermediate grade, Barry’s intention is now to go travelling with his girlfriend.
In Moran’s absence, Barry formed a midfield partnership with his clubmate Diarmuid O’Connor this year as Kerry returned to the All-Ireland final but lost their title after a two-point defeat to Dublin.
The 28-year-old first broke into the team in 2017 and in addition to last year’s All-Ireland has won six Munster titles and four Allianz Leagues.
Ireland Headlines
