Kerry Katona Opens Up About Her Darkest Time and the Importance of Her Children

Kerry Katona says she probably wouldn't still be with us if it wasn't for her children after opening up about the darkest time in her life.

TV Viewers were left heartbroken when the former Atomic Kitten member previously publicly described the impact the financial woes had on her and urged anyone in a similar position to seek help. Discussing her experience, Kerry, mum to Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 20, Heidi, 16, Max, 15, said: "I wanted to hide away. I felt a mug, I felt stupid, I was embarrassed, I was ashamed. You feel worthless.

READ MORE: Peter Andre reveals adorable new photo of baby daughter with wife Emily after sharing name update She wrote: "It was reported this week that the Independent Office of Police Conduct has urged the Met to reopen its investigation of Caroline Flack’s arrest case before her death. I absolutely think they should reopen it. Her mum, Christine, has been campaigning and deserves to know the truth and maybe get some justice for Caroline. I just think it’s horrible what happened to her.

