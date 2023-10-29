Kendall Jenner’s sheer dress might be our new go-to party look

There’s not one place we can turn these days without seeing some kind of food or drink-themed trend going viral – and Kendall Jenner’s latest fashion moment is no different.

Very appropriately named the “cucumber girl” dress, the look she opted for at a recent party for her 818 Tequila brand has us hooked.where the model seriously struggled to chop up some cucumber, citrus-themed trends have been taking over social media.

Sharing a series of snaps from the event, Kendall wore a sheer and vaguely green asymmetrical bodycon dress. Sheer dresses have definitely made a comeback this year and if Kendall’s take on the trend is anything to go by, they’re not going anywhere any time soon.Kendall paired the look with white Gucci flats and a Gucci shoulder bag, as well as forest and neon green accents to bring out the barely-there colour of the dress. headtopics.com

Sheer and mesh are summer staples. And like Kendall’s dress, they’re having a very different moment this year. Sheer overlays for dresses are the next big thing, draping over a simple slip dress to give a more elevated look to something we all have in our wardrobes.

Spotted on almost every runway for the Spring Summer 2023 season, they never left when it came to the Autumn Winter shows. 16Arlington is stepping out at the forefront for this trend, with sheer looks incorporated into almost all of their designs. headtopics.com

But clearly, they’re not the only brand investing in this type of fabric as Kendall’s look was from Gucci’s Fall 2023 RTW collection.

