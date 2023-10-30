Ken Early: Manchester United’s misery was summed up in two moments as City eased to victory

Manchester United Erik Ten Hag looks dejected during his side's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images. Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in central defence against Erling Haaland? Victor Lindelof at left-back? This didn’t look promising.

Ken Early: The bare facts look ugly for Stephen Kenny as Ireland’s qualification campaign is all but over. The only moment in a grim second half when the home fans were at full cry was when they booed the substitution of Rasmus Højlund, just as they had done when he was taken off in the defeat to Brighton last month.

. Ten Hag did not even complain about the silly penalty with which City took the lead. “No comment, make your point of view,” he told journalists afterwards. You imagine Alex Ferguson would have had a comment had a VAR official who had recently been on a guest refereeing jaunt to the United Arab Emirates giving such a penalty against his team. headtopics.com

(Not that Ferguson could have honestly claimed that he had never seen such a ridiculous decision. Seasoned Manchester derby watchers might remember the FA Cup fifth-round tie between these sides in March 1996, when Alan Wilkie – the referee who had sent Eric Cantona off at Crystal Palace the night he kicked the fan – gave an apparently random penalty to United for Michael Frontzeck’s “foul” on Cantona at a corner.

The tactical reason turned out to be that when Varane plays, Maguire has to play as the left-sided centre back and this, in Ten Hag’s view, was a risk against Manchester City’s high press. He prefers the right-footed Maguire on the right side of the central defensive partnership. headtopics.com

There was a similar awkward situation in midfield, where Scott McTominay, whom Ten Hag tried to sell in the summer and who has until recently been a quietly seething figure on the bench, was picked in the attacking midfield role ahead of Mason Mount, the marquee midfield signing of the summer.

Ken Early: Manchester United’s misery was summed up in two momentsIf United’s supporters were feeling peeved about the result, they will not have felt any better having listened to the analysis of their coach Read more ⮕

Witnesses urged to come forward after serious early-morning assault in LimerickEmergency services responded to reports of an altercation involving multiple individuals on the Hyde Road in Limerick shortly after 3am on Saturday morning Read more ⮕

Ireland recover from early setback to claim inaugural WXV 3 titleA 15-13 win over Spain in the searing Dubai heat secured victory for Ireland. Read more ⮕

Fans can't believe what Roy Keane wanted Hojilund to do in Manchester derbyKeane's reaction shocked many fans who thought it was out of character for the Corkman Read more ⮕

Polls apart, South Africa and Manchester City are still setting the standards‘Aristocrats of world rugby’ deliver splendid final, while Premier League champs Manchester City retain derby bragging rights Read more ⮕

Onana to come face-to-face with fan in Manchester derby after Man Utd lift-offManchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was the hero in midweek, but the jury is still out on the Cameroon international following an indifferent start to life in England Read more ⮕