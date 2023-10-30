Ken Early: Manchester United’s misery was summed up in two moments

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer always had the weaker team going into his derbies, yet still he somehow won four out of nine – in fact, only Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp have more victories against Pep Guardiola. For all his faults as a manager, Solskjaer often succeeded in sending out teams that played with enough energy and ruthlessness to take the result against the odds.

Just as he had after the Brighton game, Ten Hag explained that Højlund is young and not yet used to the physical demands of playing every minute of every game at this level. The crowd know this too, but their reaction in that moment revealed a growing frustration with a coach whose decisions have come to seem increasingly confused. headtopics.com

Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Kyle Walker of Manchester City battle for possession during the Premier League match. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images When the teamsheet revealed that Raphael Varane would start on the bench, the general assumption was that he had failed to fully recover from the exertions of last Tuesday’s Champions League game against Copenhagen. Not so according to Ten Hag, who revealed with a smile before the game that he had chosen the Evans-Maguire central defensive partnership for tactical reasons.

The reasoning, especially in the context of a 3-0 defeat, seemed pedantic and abstruse. The obvious question hanging over everything was: why not just play Varane, who is United’s most accomplished defender, in his usual position as the right-sided central back? It’s only two months since ten Hag was trying to bundle Maguire out the door to West Ham and now he’s keeping Varane out of the team? headtopics.com