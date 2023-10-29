Kemal Husen and Sorome Negash win 2023 Dublin Marathon

Mr Husen from Ethiopia completed the men’s race in two hours and six minutes, a new course record for the marathon.Geofrey Kusuro of Uganda came second in the men’s race at two hours and 10 minutes, while Stephen Scullion of Clonliffe Harriers AC was the first Irish person to cross the line at two hours and 11 minutes, earning him the national title.

Ann Marie McGlynn of Letterkenny A.C. claimed the national title as the first Irish women across the line in two hours and 34 minutes.“It’s flat, calm, the sun is just coming out.”She explained the marathon is part of the Olympic qualifiers for elite athletes.

“If you're Irish and you are eligible to run for Ireland, today there’s bonus points on offer to get you to the Olympics,” she said. “There's a lot on the line today here for these Irishmen, because there's bonus points for the Irish national championships.” headtopics.com

