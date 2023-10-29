Kemal Husan smashes Dublin Marathon record as Ireland’s Stephen Scullion finishes third

once again came down to a tale of two triumphs, the outright winners, and the top Irish finishers, all duly celebrated.

The 20-year-old, running only his second ever marathon, also took the top prize of €12,000, before Stephen Scullion came through to cross the line on Merrion Square in third overall, best of the Irish in 2:11:51, cause of certainly equal celebration, the second fastest time of his life – and the fastest time by any Irish man in the 42 editions of the

“That’s a really good day’s work,” Scullion said, who worked his way through from 12th position at halfway, which he passed in 65:37. “I’m really happy to make the podium, I messaged Jim Aughney, the race director, five days ago, to say I’d definitely be there, because I know I’ve withdrawn so many times. headtopics.com

Second overall was Geofrey Kururo of Uganda in 2:10:45; rounding out the Irish podium places were Ryan Creech and Ryan Forsyth, Creech running only his second marathon, finishing in 2:14:08, before Forsyth, running his first marathon, finished in 2:14:43.The outright women’s winner was as convincing as the men, Sorome Negash from Ethiopia in complete control throughout, finishing in 2:26.

“Third time lucky,” she said, the 43-year-old mother of two, a native of Tullamore and now living in Strabane, winning a first Irish marathon title in 2:34:13, having already won a string of national titles earlier in her career, beginning at under-14. headtopics.com

Kemal Husen sets new course record with Dublin Marathon victoryEthiopian finished in a time of 2:06.52, while Stephen Scullion finished third to claim men’s national title. Read more ⮕

Kemal Husen and Sorome Negash win 2023 Dublin MarathonElite athletes Kemal Husen and Sorome Negash have won the 2023 Irish Life Dublin Marathon Read more ⮕

Bank holiday weekend: Yellow weather warning with more rain due before Dublin marathonTemporary road closures in place on Sunday as thousands of runners take to the streets of capital Read more ⮕

Jarlath Regan on why he is running the Dublin MarathonThis weekend is a big weekend as it’s the Dublin Marathon. Jarlath Regan, comedian who is currently on tour with his show ‘Yer Man on Tour’ and is runn... Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon weather: runners warned of unsettled conditionsMet Éireann have warned runners that there will be unsettled conditions for this year's Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon: Determination and helping good causes define club runners‘There’s only a few of us left … I feel so blessed that I’ve been able to get to the start every year’ Read more ⮕