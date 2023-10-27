Kelly Rowland says Meghan Markle was 'royal before' marrying into 'that family'

American hitmaker Kelly Rowland has said that her new-found friend Meghan Markle was "royal before" marrying Prince Harry and before "that family".

The Duchess of Sussex attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in the summer. She rubbed shoulders with the likes of Destiny's Child star Kelly, with them both in attendance at the show that took place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Asked about her friend Meghan and their meeting at the show-stopping concert on September 4, 2023, Kelly has opened up about the former actress-turned-Duchess. And the former Destiny's Child star has even addressed Meghan's Royal status. headtopics.com

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Kelly said of Meghan: "She was royal before she was in that family. I think that we are royalty before anything. And we have to hold ourselves in that regard as humans, as people."

Meghan married into the British Royal Family in May 2018 after meeting her now-husband back in 2016. Getting engaged in 2017, their wedding then took place the following spring in Windsor. The couple have since stepped down as senior working Royals, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even moving across the pond. Setting up new lives for themselves and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the couple now rub shoulders with famous faces in the Montecito neighbourhood. headtopics.com

Elsewhere in the chat, Kelly noted how it was her first time meeting Meghan, with her even dubbing their run-in as "nice". She also shared details from meeting the Duchess since the gig, along with American actress Kerry Washington.

