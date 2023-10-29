Kelly Osbourne revenge tweeted the phone number of her dad’s alleged mistress

Earlier this month, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced their split amid rumours that he had cheated. She openly admitted that she had caught him in bed with people in the past.She tweeted a phone number to her 4million Twitter followers which supposedly belongs to Ozzy’s alleged mistress.

In the tweet she said, “Anyone looking for cheap chunky LOW-lights a blow out and a blowjob call …” and gave out a phone number. When people gave out to her for sharing the information she was quick to snap back at people’s comments.

