– Kelly Brook’s Ex Boyfriend Dating Former Made In Chelsea Star

He and Caggie attended this year’s Clothes Show Live and a source said, ‘They were all over each other but only when they thought that other people couldn’t see them.’

‘Thom and Caggie stayed in the same hotel and were up all night together going a bit crazy. They’ve only been dating for a few weeks.’ ‘They met through mutual friends at an event and seem pretty smitten and loved up with one another.’ the source told theCaggie was at the Birmingham fashion event to promote her ISWAI label, while Thom was strutting his stuff on the runway.Thom started dating 90210 actress Jessica Lowdnes in March of this year, two months after the break-up of his relationship with Kelly, but they split in October.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Ashley Olsen just confirmed her new boyfriend and we’re very surprisedThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause confirms she’s dating Jason OppenheimSelling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her boss Jason Oppenheim are officially an item, much to the shock of the show's fans. Read more ⮕

Someone called Kelly Clarkson fat and her response was everythingSomebody body shamed Kelly Clarkson on Twitter, so the mum of two responded in the best way possible - by not caring that somebody had body shamed her. Read more ⮕

Lorraine Kelly criticised over ‘nasty’ Angela Scanlon commentsAngela Scanlon has been defended after TV presenter Lorraine Kelly jokingly mocked the skin tone of the ‘Strictly’ star on her ITV show. Read more ⮕

Doireann Garrihy shares support as boyfriend Mark Mehigan marks two years soberThe comedian and podcaster marked the significant milestone this week and reflected on how his life has changed Read more ⮕

This Woman Gave Her Boyfriend An Amazing Valentine’s Day Gift: Her Own KidneyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕