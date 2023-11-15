Keir Starmer loses eight frontbenchers in Gaza ceasefire vote rebellion

Sir Keir Starmer has lost eight Labour frontbenchers after he suffered a major rebellion in a Commons vote calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Four shadow ministers, including Jess Phillips, Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan and Paula Barker, quit on Wednesday evening after deciding to support an SNP amendment to the king’s speech backing a ceasefire.

Other frontbenchers Rachel Hopkins, Sarah Owen, Naz Shah and Andy Slaughter have also left the frontbench after breaking the party whip to back the amendment. Parliamentary private secretaries Dan Carden and Mary Foy have also left their positions. MPs voted 293 to 125 – a majority of 168 – to reject the SNP amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza

