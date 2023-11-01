Keep the fire alive: Essential care for the trendiest winter hair colour

“What I love about the red hair trend is the amount of different tones you can play around with. You can go for a really bright red that is very striking and expressive, or you can add in a very subtle amount of warmth that will just add some shimmer and a bit of interest to your hair colour,” he explained. “The beauty of red hair trends is that it’s an amazing in-between look when going from dark to blonde, or vice versa.

There are a number of celebrity influences that Marc sees in his salon, but he says that the recent Little Mermaid live action reboot is a big inspiration for many of his clients: “Halley Bailey’s hair in The Little Mermaid is one that keeps getting brought to my attention from clients and on social media.

When contemplating a commitment to coloured hair, it is essential to know how to look after it - whether you are going red, blonde, brunette or a rainbow hue. Marc shares that it will impact your lifestyle, because there will be some new products that are needed in your routine, as well as some adjustments to how you wash and protect your hair.

- Use products that will act as a barrier to damage such as UV or Chlorine. These can fade hair very quickly.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Dublin Marathon still running off around 6,000 unused entriesPreferential early entry expanded to help improve overall women entry for Dublin Marathon in 2024

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Makeup artist shares her must-have products to keep mature skin looking greatPamela Matthews has been named Makeup Artist of the Year three times in a row - she shares her tips for mature skin as well as how to achieve a quick and easy glam look for party season

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Around €8k worth of fireworks seized in FinglasAround €8,000 worth of illegal fireworks have been seized by gardaí in Finglas, Dublin.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Barbie Kardashian's behaviour 'improved' since male prison wing movePrison officers in the female wing were struggling to keep her under control

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Towns and estates flooded, bridge collapses as Storm Ciarán approachesFlooding has been reported all around the country

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Five people hospitalised following building collapse in Mayo villageThe incident occurred at around 8:15am in the village of Kilkelly

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕