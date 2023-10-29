Keane gives damning Man Utd verdict after derby display

Roy Keane admits Manchester United's struggles are "hard to watch" as they were well beaten again in a Manchester derby.

Manchester City secured another commanding win at the home of their neighbours, returning to the Etihad after a convincing 3-0 victory. Erling Haaland bagged a brace with Phil Foden also getting in on the act as United struggled to contain the visitors.

It isn't the first time City have dominated a game against their neighbours with Pep Guardiola enjoying the second best record of any manager in Premier League history against United. Keane presided over a period of Red Devils dominance and confessed the team's current performances had become difficult viewing. headtopics.com

He said on Sky Sports : "It could've (got worse), but I think City had another few levels to go, but they're obsessed with controlling the game and possession. I think if they wanted to get a few more they would've done.

"United's keeper made two or three great saves, it could've been a lot worse for them today. A really poor day at the office for them - very, very poor. They are so far off it, it is hard to watch." United have endured a difficult season thus far. The gulf now appears as big as ever with City nine points clear of the Red Devils, who have now lost five of their ten league games as they fear being cut adrift from the top-four picture. headtopics.com

Gary Neville added: "They didn't have to play at their level today. United have huffed and puffed a little in the last few weeks against Brentford, Sheffield United and Copenhagen and they were lucky in those games. United are one of the poorest teams they'll play in the next few weeks. United are really poor at the moment."

Onana to come face-to-face with fan in Manchester derby after Man Utd lift-offManchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was the hero in midweek, but the jury is still out on the Cameroon international following an indifferent start to life in England Read more ⮕

Erling Haaland shines as Man City condemn Man Utd to heavy derby day defeatNorwegian striker scores two before Phil Foden wraps up easy win at Old Trafford Read more ⮕

Fans can't believe what Roy Keane wanted Hojilund to do in Manchester derbyKeane's reaction shocked many fans who thought it was out of character for the Corkman Read more ⮕

5 talking points as Haaland destroys limp Man Utd as pressure grows on Ten HagMan United 0-3 Man City: Erling Haaland netted a double as Phil Foden also got in on the act as the Premier League champions outclassed the Red Devils in a one-sided derby Read more ⮕

Neville launches rant at 'embarrassing' Antony - but blames Man Utd team-mateAntony was brought on late in the Manchester derby but failed to make an impact, earning himself a yellow card after an aggressive tackle that led Gary Neville to criticise the winger Read more ⮕

Former Ireland WNT star recalls when Roy Keane blasted the playersAnalysis of the Ireland women's team is more honest these days, says former international and Underdogs star Méabh De Búrca Read more ⮕