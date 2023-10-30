Katy Perry Faces Court Over “Obscene” Pose with Cricketer

Katy Perry could find herself in front of a judge after she asked a cricketer to show her how to handle a cricket bat back in April.Katy Perry has been having a rough week – not only has Russell Brand been mouthing off about her, but now the singer could find herself in court after she got cosy with a cricketer back in April. Yes, really.

The singer was performing in India to mark the start of the new Twenty20 cricket season when she invited Doug Bollinger, an Australian cricketer, up onto the stage. Katy asked him to show her how to grip a cricket bat and he obliged by standing behind the singer and wrapping his arms around her.

Doug lowered Katy’s hands to her groin area and the pair struck a pose that has been branded “obscene.”We should probably mention that Katy’s performance was being televised at the time, so millions saw her getting up, close and personal with Doug. Whoops. headtopics.com

Anyway, neither Katy or Doug realised that their pose would cause such controversy, but, according to reports, a bid to prosecute Katy for lewdness in public is being pursued at the Indian High Court in Madras as we speak.

The complaint that has been filed states that the pose was “obscene and lascivious – appealing to prurient interest.” “They were only having a bit of fun but obviously it can be deemed offensive,” said a source who was at the event a few months ago. headtopics.com

"It may have been a bit saucy given where they were – but this all seems a bit excessive," the source added.

