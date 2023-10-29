Former homeowner, Carl Wescott, is claiming he “lacked the mental capacity” to sell his property to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.The former tenant is alleging he wasn’t of sound mind when signing the $15 million Santa Barbara home over to the celebrity couple.

Wescott’s lawyers are now arguing that he was not able to “understand the nature and probable consequences” of selling the eight-bed property due to being on opioid painkillers from a recent -six-hour back surgery.

The case has been underway since Perry and Bloom purchased the mansion in July 2020 and it will now finally progress to court. On July 14th, he was presented with a written offer from a representative for Perry and Bloom for more money than he originally paid for the 9,285 sqft home two months prior on May 29th, 2020.He then reportedly revoked the contract of sale shortly after purchase when he was no longer under the influence of surgery medication. headtopics.com

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going to trial with 83-year-old veteran who sold them their house, but claims he was on painkillers from back surgery when he signed the contract and mentally incapable., the 83-year-old has Huntingdon’s Disease, a rare disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Symptoms include difficulty concentrating and memory lapses, mood swings and personality changes, depression, as well as many more. He now argues his condition, along with his age and fragility, as well as recent surgery at the time all rendered him vulnerable and incapable of making such a decision. headtopics.com

On July 22nd, 2020, the veteran sent an email to Berkshire Hathaway, the dual agent for the seller and buyer, outlining that he did not want to sell the home.

