Katie Taylor's rematch with Chantelle Cameron nears sellout despite expensive tickets

Gavan Casey IN COMPARISON TO the gold rush for tickets back in May, Eddie Hearn admits that Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron at the same venue “crept” towards an 8,000 sellout. The reason is simple: Hearn acknowledges that tickets for his 3Arena show this Saturday are “very expensive”. The general admission (€80) and VIP (€1,000) tickets were snapped up quickly from their release on 27 September but, over the past month, the last 400 or so mid-range tickets weren’t for budging.
“That’s €500 a ticket,” Hearn says. “It’s a lot of money.” They’re gone now, anyway. Only a few of the undercard boxers’ personal tickets remain. Hearn’s justification for the pricing (down from €100-€2,500 for the original bout) is also straightforward: on an island of 7 million people, and with the help of a couple hundred fight-night tourists from Britain, 8,000 tickets were always going to find homes before first bell. On Saturday, Matchroom will again churn a seven-figure sum at the gate, probably just shy of their €3m haul last time ou
