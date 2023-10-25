Katie Taylor's rematch with Chantelle Cameron nears sellout despite expensive tickets

Gavan Casey IN COMPARISON TO the gold rush for tickets back in May, Eddie Hearn admits that Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron at the same venue “crept” towards an 8,000 sellout. The reason is simple: Hearn acknowledges that tickets for his 3Arena show this Saturday are “very expensive”. The general admission (€80) and VIP (€1,000) tickets were snapped up quickly from their release on 27 September but, over the past month, the last 400 or so mid-range tickets weren’t for budging.

“That’s €500 a ticket,” Hearn says. “It’s a lot of money.” They’re gone now, anyway. Only a few of the undercard boxers’ personal tickets remain. Hearn’s justification for the pricing (down from €100-€2,500 for the original bout) is also straightforward: on an island of 7 million people, and with the help of a couple hundred fight-night tourists from Britain, 8,000 tickets were always going to find homes before first bell. On Saturday, Matchroom will again churn a seven-figure sum at the gate, probably just shy of their €3m haul last time ou





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron II LIVE updates from first press conferenceThe fighters will go face to face again for the first time since May's historic bout.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron II recap of first press conferenceThe fighters faced off for the first time since May's historic bout.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron 2 ticket information for 3Arena rematchTicket prices, time of general sale, where to buy and much more.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Fans fume over 'obscene' prices for Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron 2Many fans were left disappointed that they couldn't get their hands on tickets for the highly anticipated rematch.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron 2 tickets still available to buyNorthampton native Cameron shocked the home crowd when handing Taylor the first professional defeat of her career back in May

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Chantelle Cameron says she'll 'go through' Katie Taylor to achieve her dreamThe English boxer defeated Taylor in Dublin back in May.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »