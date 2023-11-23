Katie Taylor Ready to Avenge Loss, Sick of Talking

Katie Taylor is sick of talking and just wants to get in the ring to avenge her loss to Chantelle Cameron from earlier this year. The Bray fighter opted not to speak to the print media ahead of Thursday's press conference in Dublin and told Eddie Hearn she hates "all the talk" as she spoke to the promoter on stage at the event. She said: "I’m ready to fight.

I hate all the talk, I hate all these press conferences… There’s nothing (more) to say, I’m just ready to fight at this stage… I’m just ready. READ MORE:Katie Taylor incredibly told she hasn't evolved in ten years as Ebanie Bridges urges her to change team “I’m always ready for whatever comes my way. I’m ready to dig deep – I put my body through the trenches week-in, week-out so I’m ready for these situations. I’m gonna be ready for whatever comes my wa





