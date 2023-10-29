Katie Price was devastated when IVF attempt failed but says she's not giving up

Katie Price was devastated when her attempt to become pregnant with partner Carl Woods via IVF failed.

The former glamour model is mum to five children - Harvey, whom she shares with Dwight Yorke, Junior and Princess with Peter Andre, and Jett and Bunny with Kieran Hayler. Read more: Katie Price's mother gives update on health battle Katie explained that she keeps her circle close to the point of just family because she has been betrayed by close friends over the years."I didn't realise that when you're born you only get one set of eggs, and each period they go and they go.

" not many , and the ones I do have at my age... they're not as clean and polished as they once were." Katie also opened up about the heartache that can come with going through IVF during her appearance on Living with Lucy."The thing that is hard about IVF is that you spend so long injecting yourself with this and that and bloods every two days.Katie also opened up to host Lucy Kennedy about trust issues, including when her ex-husband Kieran Hayler cheated on her with her friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas. headtopics.com

When asked can she spot who wants to be in her life for genuine reasons, Katie replied: "I never know . I've had it all my life."From when you're own best friend of 25 years betrays with your husband, two of my friends, actually.""Imagine she slept with your husband. That's what happened to me," Katie said.

"I caught them together. We were on holiday, we were stuck there for two weeks. I couldn't get a flight home and it was nightmare."

