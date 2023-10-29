Katie Price tells 'Living with Lucy' she's planning another boob op

Katie Price has admitted she may have “gone too far” with cosmetic procedures on her face - but she’s planning another boob op.
Asked if she’d go under the knife again the 45-year-old replied: “It’s not that I’m addicted, but I think it’s there to do, so why not? “I might go smaller, might go bigger , I’m not finished yet. The trouble is I heal really well, my nipples are beautiful.”
She tells Lucy: “My face will be so pulled it will be transparent. I’ve gone a little bit too far at the moment... The mum-of-five also admits she’s trying for more children with her partner of three years Carl Woods. headtopics.com
“It doesn’t affect my job me having kids because I can take the baby to work. I want more kids, I love it.” “I get threats all the time, I don’t know who they are. You can’t live your life worrying - you just get on with it.”