Katie Price tells 'Living with Lucy' she['s planning another boob op

Katie Price has admitted she may have “gone too far” with cosmetic procedures on her face - but she’s planning another boob op.

Asked if she’d go under the knife again the 45-year-old replied: “It’s not that I’m addicted, but I think it’s there to do, so why not? “I might go smaller, might go bigger , I’m not finished yet. The trouble is I heal really well, my nipples are beautiful.”

She tells Lucy: “My face will be so pulled it will be transparent. I’ve gone a little bit too far at the moment... The mum-of-five also admits she’s trying for more children with her partner of three years Carl Woods. headtopics.com

“It doesn’t affect my job me having kids because I can take the baby to work. I want more kids, I love it.” “I get threats all the time, I don’t know who they are. You can’t live your life worrying - you just get on with it.”

Irish Women in Business: Colleen Harte, Founder of Lucy AnnabellaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Lucy Mecklenburgh Launches Fashion Collection Ahead Of Mount Kilimanjaro ClimbThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gary Lucy Is Returning to TelevisionThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Hat-trick, two assists, torn tricep - Katie McCabe's 'complete performance'Ireland’s Ballon d’Or nominee was outstanding against Albania. Read more ⮕

Karen Duggan: Katie McCabe is one of a kind, a special playerI’m really enjoying watch this Irish team grow, it has been the perfect start for the team so far Read more ⮕

Katie McCabe scores hat-trick as Ireland see off Albania in Nations LeagueInterim boss Eileen Gleeson's side cruised to another Group B1 victory in the UEFA Nations League, defeating the bottom seeds 5-1 Read more ⮕