Katie Price's relationship timeline, three marriages and celebrity boyfriends

TV personality and model Katie Price, formerly known by her lad-mag moniker Jordan, has had an incredible career, spanning the worlds of modelling, media, beauty, fashion and literature, publishing a whopping 17 books over the past two decades.
"The hardest break-up I ever went through was with Dane Bowers. My heart was literally in bits," she said on her youTube channel. Their relationship didn't end on good terms, with Katie discovering she was pregnant following their romance.
Gareth Gates Katie and singer Gareth Gates had a brief fling in 2002. Gareth has since shared that denied their encounter the time due to wanting to be mindful of his family. Peter Andre One of Katie's most famous relationships, she was married to singer Peter Andre. The couple went on to have two children Junior and Princess Tiaamii.They rose to further fame with their reality TV show Katie and Peter, which aired from 2005 to 2009, which is when they split.
She wrote in Love, Lipstick And Lies: "My gut instinct had been spot on, Danny, who was supposed to be my boyfriend, was having sex with another woman." Carl Woods Katie and Carl began dating in June 2020 after meeting through TV work and mutual friends - Carl was previously briefly on Love Island.