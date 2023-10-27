Katie McCabe scores superb hat-trick as Ireland demolish Albania

in full flight. As clean a hat-trick as Tallaght has ever witnessed, while creating two goals for Kyra Carusa was, truth be told, a typical performance from the Ballon d’Or nominee.‘If I wanted to manage any team, it’s this team’: Ireland interim boss Eileen Gleeson wants permanent roleOn this evening, a pair of assists had McCabe smiling as much as her 23rd, 24th and 25th international strikes.’s third goal offers a textbook example of transition football.

Many of them missed Diane Caldwell leading out Ireland on the occasion of her 100th cap. It gave McCabe a night off from leadership duties. She made it count. It gave the management a chance to run young duo Izzy Atkinson and Abbie Larkin as wing backs. Both showed pace and potential.

At least the Doci goal, after seven minutes, can be replayed to Irish players as an example of how not to defend. It started with an innocuous Albania throw-in. Gresa Berisha was allowed take possession unmarked on the right and switch the play for left-back Arbenita Curraj to loft a ball behind Caldwell, who played Kristina Maksuti onside. With the Irish back five lopsided, Doci ghosted into the box, again unmarked, to finish first time past Courtney Brosnan from six metres. headtopics.com

Caldwell made a logical decision before the break by shooting from 30 metres as it looked like Rexhepi could be lobbed on her goal line. In fairness, the goalie made some decent saves, including a point blank catch from Louise Quinn’s header.

It was fitting that the coup de grâce came from a dead ball. The most dangerous place to position McCabe is right of goal, where her left boot can sing. Farrelly, again, wrong footed the Albanians by rolling the free kick half a yard infield to allow McCabe curl her shot into the top corner. headtopics.com

