Katie McCabe's hot streak continued as she scored three and made two to continue Ireland's comfy passage through their UEFA Nations League Group 1B campaign.

McCabe scored twice inside 26 minutes before putting a couple more on a plate for Kyra Carusa in the second half. After Diane Caldwell led the side out as captain to mark her 100th cap, it was mostly plain sailing in front of the 5,752 attendance at Tallaght Stadium - although Gleeson will know that the hosts would have been harder pressed against better opposition.The interim boss made three changes from the side that won in Budapest last month, while Amber Barrett was left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Larkin got the ball in space on the right flank and drove in towards the box, then found McCabe at the near post. Her first touch wasn't perfect but, with no defender close by, she deftly beat Viona Rexhepi with a left foot dink to score. headtopics.com

Caldwell pointed the way to Ireland's best hope of restoring their lead - peppering Rexhepi's goal. The veteran's chipped long-range looped towards the keeper, but the pint-sized stopper could only tip the shot onto the crossbar.Ireland kept the pressure on and, from a 26th minute corner, McCabe struck again - albeit in fortuitous fashion.

Ireland bossed proceedings from the restart but were initially frustrated. The best chance fell to Louise Quinn after Rexhapi could only flap at McCabe's delivery from a corner. An Ireland counter saw McCabe fall short with an audacious long-range attempt but, the next time she broke forward, she played a slide-rule pass for Carusa, who calmly lifted her shot over Albania's net-minder to bring her group total to four goals. headtopics.com

